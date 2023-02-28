© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
Books.png

First hour: Should estates edit authors' work for modern readers?

Second hour: Discussing proposed new advertising rules for online sports betting

The estates of authors Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming have made hundreds of edits to their original books. Both estates say the edits have been made out of a desire to consider the sensitivities of modern readers. Critics like Salman Rushdie have called it a form of censorship. We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Linda Sue Park, author of "Prairie Lotus," "The One Thing You'd Save," and many more
  • Julia Torres, high school language arts teacher based in Colorado, and co-founder of #disrupttexts
  • Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy for the Foundation for Individuals Rights and Expression (FIRE) 
  • Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

Then in our second hour, the New York State Gaming Commission recently proposed new rules for advertising and marketing online sports betting. Mobile wagering generated more than a billion dollars in the state in January alone. The new rules, if enacted, would target minors and college students, and would come with standards for content and tone. At the federal level, New York Congressman Paul Tonko has proposed legislation that would ban online and electronic advertising of sports betting. We discuss the proposed regulations with our guests:

  • Joe Sayre, vice president of business development for GBE Technologies
  • Elizabeth Toomey, team leader for the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack