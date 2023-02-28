Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

First hour: Should estates edit authors' work for modern readers?

Second hour: Discussing proposed new advertising rules for online sports betting

The estates of authors Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming have made hundreds of edits to their original books. Both estates say the edits have been made out of a desire to consider the sensitivities of modern readers. Critics like Salman Rushdie have called it a form of censorship. We discuss it all with our guests:



Linda Sue Park, author of "Prairie Lotus," "The One Thing You'd Save," and many more

Julia Torres, high school language arts teacher based in Colorado, and co-founder of #disrupttexts

Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy for the Foundation for Individuals Rights and Expression (FIRE)

Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

Then in our second hour, the New York State Gaming Commission recently proposed new rules for advertising and marketing online sports betting. Mobile wagering generated more than a billion dollars in the state in January alone. The new rules, if enacted, would target minors and college students, and would come with standards for content and tone. At the federal level, New York Congressman Paul Tonko has proposed legislation that would ban online and electronic advertising of sports betting. We discuss the proposed regulations with our guests: