121+ shows to see in March (and beyond!)
Here's a curated, chronological list of most of the big concerts happening around Central and Western New York and the Finger Lakes region in March, including a look ahead to the rest of the spring season and beyond into the summer!
Be sure to check in with the venues to purchase tickets, or for updates on each show.
March 1, Regina Spektor, State Theatre, Ithaca
March 1, Matt Nathanson and Stephen Kellogg, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
March 1, Skillet, Main Street Armory, Rochester
March 1, Flogging Molly and Anti-Flag, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse
March 2, Cremona Quartet, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca
March 2, Wolves at the Gate, The L, Horseheads
March 2, Sean Rowe, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
March 2, Matt Nathanson, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
March 3, Sunny War, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 3, Easton Corbin, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
March 3, Jude Roberts, May Memorial UU Society
March 3, Skerryvore, The Egg, Albany
March 3, Creed Bratton, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
March 4, The Wood Brothers, State Theatre, Ithaca
March 4, Larry the Cable Guy, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
March 4, Sean Rowe, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 4, Josh Ritter, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
March 4, You Bred Raptors?, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 4, Aqueous and Litz, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
March 5, DakhaBrakha, State Theatre, Ithaca
March 6, Emily Scott Robinson and Alisa Amador and Violet Bell, Center for the Arts, Homer
March 7, Tossers and Working Class Stiffs, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
March 8, Vanessa Carlton, Center for the Arts, Homer
March 9, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew “Remain in Light” tour, Empire Live, Albany
March 9, Nikki Glaser, State Theatre, Ithaca
March 9, Hank Roberts and Strange Heavy, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 9, Quiet Riot and Hair Nation, The L, Horseheads
March 9, Karan Casey, Community School of Music and Arts, Ithaca
March 9, Life of Agony, Empire Live, Albany
March 10, Canadian Brass, Corning Museum of Glass
March 10-11, Driftwood, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 10, Adawagin Pratt with Symphoria, Smith Opera House, Geneva
March 10, Ichi-Bons and The Televisionaries, Lux Bar, Rochester
March 11, Guy Davis, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego
March 11, Thank You Scientist, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
March 11, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Main Street Armory, Rochester
March 11, America, Kodak Center, Rochester
March 11, Mark O’Connor, The Egg, Albany
March 11, David Wilcox, Greece Baptist Church, Rochester
March 11, Adam Ezra Group, Munson-Proctor-Williams Museum, Utica
March 11, Jeffrey Gaines, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 11, Club d’Elf, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 11, Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration, Anderson Center, Binghamton
March 11, Robert Cray Band, Smith Opera House, Geneva
March 11, Parmalee, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
March 12, Jackson Stokes and Mattie Schell, The L, Horseheads
March 12, Dogs in a Pile, Buffalo Iron Works
March 12, David Cross, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
March 13, Wishbone Ash, Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo
March 13, Adam Ezra Group, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 13-14, Grace Potter, Center for the Arts, Homer
March 14, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, MVP Arena, Albany
March 14, Wishbone Ash, Fanatics Pub, Lima
March 14, Richard Lloyd Group, Perilous, and Thee Isolators, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
March 15, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Center for the Arts, Homer
March 15, Chasity Brown, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 15, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
March 15, Dogs in a Pile, Water Street Music Hall, Rochester
March 15, Enter the Haggis, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
March 15, Toto, The Egg, Albany
March 15, Michael Glabicki, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 16, Jackson Stokes, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 16, Dogs in a Pile and Haley Jane, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 16, Journey and Toto, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
March 16, Enter the Haggis, Center for the Arts, Homer
March 16, Dervish, The Smith Opera House, Geneva
March 16, Grace Potter, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
March 16, The Sea The Sea, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 17, Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem, May Memorial UU Society
March 17, Cooper Alan, The L, Horseheads
March 17, That Arena Rock Show, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
March 17, Cold, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
March 17, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 17, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
March 17, Red Devil Ryders, Lux Bar, Rochester
March 18, Diamond Rio, Touch of Texas, Binghamton
March 18, Jimkata, Photo City Music Hall, Rochester
March 18, Ghost Funk Orchestra, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 18, Keller Williams, Water Street Music Hall, Rochester
March 18, Aztec Two-Step, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 18, Kansas Wine: A Tribute to Primus, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
March 19, James McMurtry, Hangar Theatre, Ithaca
March 19, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 19, Jerry Cantrell, Town Ballroom, Buffalo
March 20, Desmond Jones, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
March 21, YARN and Big Blue House, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
March 21, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
March 22, Blue October, The L, Horseheads
March 22, Baked Shrimp, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
March 22, The Kid LAROI, Upstate Medical Arena at OnCenter, Syracuse
March 22, Jesse Malin and Tommy Stinson, Empire Underground, Albany
March 23, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
March 23, Amadou and Mariam, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca
March 23, Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse
March 23, Flashing Astonishers and Auk, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 23, Bruce Hornsby, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
March 23, Elise Trouw, Empire Underground, Albany
March 23, Hawthorne Heights, Town Ballroom, Buffalo
March 23, Bella’s Bartok and Dr. Bacon, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 24, Picture Us Tiny, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
March 24, Baked Shrimp and Roots Collider, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
March 23-28, 1st Annual Scott Lafaro Geneva Jazz Fest, various locations, Geneva
March 25, Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego
March 25, Blake Shelton, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
March 25, Otherworldly Entity, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
March 25, Pop Evil, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
March 26, Spafford, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 26, Furious Bongos, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
March 26, YARN, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
March 28, Christian McBride’s New Jawn, The Smith Opera House, Geneva
March 28, Young Nudy, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
March 28, Melt, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 28, Third Eye Blind, Palace Theater, Albany
March 29, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Anderson Center, Binghamton
March 29, Drug Church and Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
March 30, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
March 30, Blaque Dynamite, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 30, Air Supply, OnCenter Crouse-Hinds Theater, Syracuse
March 31, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
March 31, Dan Pugach Nonet, Deep Dive, Ithaca
March 31, Joshua Hyslop, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
March 31, Almost Queen, Forum Theatre, Binghamton
March 31, Florence Dore Band, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
March 31, 1DRFL and Friends Part II, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
March 31, Snakes and Stars, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
APRIL 2023
April 1, Joywave, Empire Live, Albany
April 1, The National Reserve, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
April 1, Florence Dore Band, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
April 1, Stryper and Vixen, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
April 1, The Moxie Strings, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 1, Earth Crisis, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
April 1, Travis Denning, The L, Horseheads
April 2, Twiddle and Yam Yam, State Theatre, Ithaca (postponed from Jan. 27)
April 2, The Queers, The Bug Jar, Rochester
April 4, Tennis, Center for the Arts, Homer
April 5, Strawberry Girls, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
April 5, Bass Drum of Death, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
April 6, Snarky Puppy, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca
April 6, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
April 6, Anvil, Empire Underground, Albany
April 7, Driftwood, The L, Horseheads
April 8, Aaron Lewis, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
April 8, Papadosio and Space Bacon, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
April 8, The Kicks, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
April 13, Stillhouse Junkies, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 13, The Nth Power, Deep Dive, Ithaca
April 13, Pink Talking Fish, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
April 13, Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 with Adema, Hed(pe), Crazytown, and Tantric, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
April 13, Chase Rice, Empire Live, Albany
April 13, The Nth Power, Deep Dive, Ithaca
April 14, Morbid Angel, Empire Live, Albany
April 14, Alice Howe and Freebo, May Memorial UU Society
April 14, Old Dominion, MVP Arena, Albany
April 14, Michael Ray, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
April 14, Jeff Dunham, Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton
April 14, Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes and King Princess, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
April 15, Fozzy, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
April 15, Naked Noise, #11 Community School of Music and Arts, Ithaca
April 15, Brandon Santini, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 15, Brian McKnight, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
April 15, Jonathan Byrd, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego
April 15, Skid Row, Great White and Kip Winger, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
April 15, August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, Empire Live, Albany
April 16, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
April 16, William Elliott Whitmore, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 16, Trevor Hall, Center for the Arts, Homer
April 16, Hiss Golden Messenger, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
April 16, Dane Cook, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
April 16, Clutch and Amigo the Devil, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls
April 17, Bleed From Within, The L, Horseheads
April 17, Little Feat, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse
April 18, Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 with Adema, Hed(pe), Crazytown, and Tantric, The L, Horseheads
April 18, Little Feat, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
April 18, Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 18, August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, Town Ballroom, Buffalo
April 18, Sepultura and Kreator, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls
April 18, The Mountain Goats, Empire Live, Albany
April 19, Father John Misty, State Theatre, Ithaca
April 19, Trevor Hall, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
April 19, Brit Floyd, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse
April 20, Chase Matthew, The L, Horseheads
April 20, Jeff Lorber, Kodak Center, Rochester
April 20, For King and Country, Blue Cross Arena, Rochester
April 20, Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
April 20, Carolyn Wonderland, 443 Social Club, Syracuse (SOLD OUT!)
April 20, Sophistafunk, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
April 21, Carly Pearce, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
April 21, Ryan Montbleau Band, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
April 21, Dan Navarro and Just Joe, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 21, Carolyn Wonderland, Earlville Opera House, Earlville
April 21, Rhett Miller, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
April 21, Sloan, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
April 21, Joywave, Town Ballroom, Buffalo
April 21, For King & Country, MVP Arena, Albany
April 21, Farrow and Personal Blend, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
April 21, Dan Navarro and Just Joe, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 22, Chicago, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
April 22, House of Hamill, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 22, Houndmouth, Empire Live, Albany
April 22, Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Deep Dive, Ithaca
April 22, Evan Dando of The Lemonheads, Center for the Arts, Homer
April 22, Ryan Montbleau Band, Water Street Music Hall, Rochester
April 22, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
April 23, NYChillharmonic, Deep Dive, Ithaca
April 23, Ryan Montbleau Band, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
April 26, Selwyn Birchwood, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 26, The Slackers, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
April 27, Hot Tuna, The Smith Opera House, Geneva
April 27, Indigo Girls, State Theatre, Ithaca (postponed from Dec. 7)
April 27, Upstate, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 27, The SteelDrivers, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
April 28, Upstate, Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo
April 28, Eli Young Band with Chasing Neon, The L, Horseheads
April 28, Marlon Wayans, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
April 29, The Burns Sisters Band, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego
April 28, Phoneboy, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
April 29, Jimkata, Westcott Theatre, Syracuse
April 29, Robinson Treacher, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 29, Martin Sexton and KT Tunstall, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
April 29, David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
April 29, Annie in the Water, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
April 29, Upstate, Flour City Station, Rochester
April 30, Professor Louie and Crowmatix, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
April 30, Home Free, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
April 30, The Bacon Brothers, Center for the Arts, Homer
April 30, The Slackers and The Abruptors, Deep Dive, Ithaca
MAY 2023
May 2, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Sounds with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, The Montage, Rochester
May 3, Elder, Mohawk Place, Buffalo
May 4, Morgan Wade, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
May 5, Belle and Sebastian, State Theatre, Ithaca CANCELED!
May 5, Big Eyed Phish and Hello City, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
May 5, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussein, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy
May 5, Seeing Double, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 5, Brass Transit, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
May 6, Chris Destefano, State Theatre, Ithaca
May 6, Gary Gulman, Hangar Theatre
May 6, Augustana, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 6, The Color Fred, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 6, The American Idiots, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
May 7, Bumpin’ Uglies, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 8, Graham Nash, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
May 8, Drive-By Truckers, The Egg, Albany
May 9, Beartooth and Trivium, Buffalo River Works, Buffalo
May 9, Adelita’s Way, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
May 9, Chuck Ragan, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 10, Graham Nash, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
May 12, The Gilmour Project Plays Floyd, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
May 12, Ominous Seapods with Al Schneir of moe., Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 13, Lotus Land: A Tribute to Rush, Turning Stone Showroom, Verona
May 13, Hot Tuna, The Smith Opera House, Geneva
May 13, Brooks & Dunn, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
May 13, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse
May 13, Travis Knapp and Annie Sumi, Oswego Music Hall, Oswego
May 14, Sepultura and Kreator, Rapids Theatre, Niagara Falls
May 14, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Bailey Hall, Cornell University Ithaca
May 16, Richard Thompson, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 16, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Empire Live, Albany
May 18, Cody Johnson, Upstate Medical Arena at OnCenter, Syracuse
May 19, Dar Williams, May Memorial Society, Syracuse
May 19, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
May 19, The Acacia Strain, Lost Horizon, Syracuse
May 19-20, The Avett Brothers, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 20, RootStock, Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca
May 20, The Revelers, Harmony House, Rochester
May 20, The Acacia Strain and Escuela Grind, Empire Live, Albany
May 20, Leah Marlene, Funk N Waffles, Syracuse
May 20, Donna the Buffalo, Center for the Arts, Homer
May 21, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and 38 Special, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats
May 21, City and Colour and Courtney Marie Andrews, State Theatre, Ithaca
May 22, My Own Will, Fathom, The Cambion, Bound and Quartered, and Gainer, Westcott Theater, Syracuse
May 25, The Front Bottoms and AJJ, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 25, Mt. Joy, Artpark, Lewiston
May 25, Creed Fisher, The L, Horseheads
May 25, OTEP, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
May 25, Noah Kahan, Artpark, Lewiston
May 26, Mt. Joy, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 26, Priscilla Block, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
May 26, Cheap Trick, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
May 26, Zach Bryan, MVP Arena, Albany
May 26, Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith, Empire Underground, Albany
May 26, Tom Jones, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
May 27, Cole Swindell and Lee Brice, Tag’s Summer Stage, Big Flats
May 27, The Skycoasters, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
May 27, The Gaslight Anthem, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
May 30, Puscifer, Kodak Center, Rochester
May 31, Legendary Shack Shakers, Dex Romweber, Viva Le Vox, The Bug Jar, Rochester
JUNE 2023
June 1, Nikki Hill, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
June 1, Styx, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown
June 1, Chris Trapper, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 3, Noah Kahan, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette (SOLD OUT!)
June 7, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Artpark, Lewiston
June 7, Curtis Salgado, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 8, Thomas Rhett, MVP Arena, Albany
June 8, Deer Tick and Rafay Rashid, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 8, Chris Stapleton with Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 10, Glengarry Bhoys, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 10, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Carol Ades, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
June 10, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 10, Los Lobos and Taj Mahal Quartet, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 11, Little River Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
June 11, The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope, Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport
June 11, Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors with Anson Funderburgh, 443 Social Club, Syracuse
June 12, Bruce Cockburn and Dar Williams, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston
June 13, John Mellencamp, Palace Theatre, Albany
June 13, Young the Giant and Milky Chance, Artpark, Lewiston
June 13, Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
June 14, John Mellencamp, Landmark Theatre, Syracuse
June 14, Dave Matthews Band, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien
June 15, Luke Bryan, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
June 15-17, New York State Blues Festival, Chevy Court, State Fairgrounds, Syracuse
June 16, Donna the Buffalo and Heatwave Bluegrass, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 16, John Mellencamp, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo
June 16, Luke Bryan, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien
June 16, Parmalee, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown
June 17, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua
June 17-18, Dead and Company, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
June 20, The Hi-Jivers, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
June 21, Chicago, Kodak Center, Rochester
June 21, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Artpark, Lewiston
June 22, Santana, CMAC, Canandaigua
June 23, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester
June 23, Collie Budz, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 24, The Murder Junkies, Bug Jar, Rochester
June 24, Chase Rice, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
June 24-25, Friehofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
June 27, Bonnie Raitt, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Rochester
June 27, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The L, Horseheads
June 28, Jimmie Vaughan, Center for the Arts, Homer
June 28, Australian Pink Floyd, Artpark, Lewiston
June 29, James Taylor and His All Star Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
JULY 2023
July 1, Kansas, Kodak Center, Rochester
July 1, Big Time Rush, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 1, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 2, Black MIDI, Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo
July 3, Weezer, Joyce Manor, and Future Islands, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 3, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 3, Shania Twain, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 6, Thomas Rhett, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
July 7, Big Time Rush, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 7, Goose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 8, Eilen Jewell, Center for the Arts, Homer
July 8, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 8, Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 8, Shania Twain, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 9, Kane Brown, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 11, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 11, Barenaked Ladies, Artpark, Lewiston
July 12, Fleet Foxes and Uwade, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, LaFayette
July 13, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, CMAC, Canandaigua
July 14, Jason Aldean, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
July 14, Kidz Bop, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien
July 14-15, Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 15, Southside Johnny, Center for the Arts, Homer
July 15, The Classy Wrecks, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 16, Kidz Bop, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 16, Jason Aldean, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
July 20-23, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg
July 22, Blood Sweat & Tears, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 23, Phish, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 23, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton and Dennis Lichtman, Abilene Bar and Lounge, Rochester
July 28, Foreigner and Loverboy, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
July 29, matchbox twenty, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
July 30, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
July 30, matchbox twenty, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
AUGUST 2023
Aug. 1, Foreigner and Loverboy, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 3, Jelly Roll, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien
Aug. 3, The Chicks, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 4, Fall Out Boy with Bring Me the Horizon, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 4, Pink Martini and the Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 5, Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Alice Cooper, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Aug. 5, The Oak Ridge Boys, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Aug. 6, The Chicks, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 6, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 8, Pantera with Lamb of God, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 8, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, Abilene Bar & Lounge, Rochester
Aug. 8, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 9, Pantera, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien
Aug. 11, The Chicks, CMAC, Canandaigua
Aug. 11, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 12, Dan + Shay, Turning Stone Event Center, Verona
Aug. 18, Disturbed, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 12, Zac Brown Band, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 13, Mastodon and Gojira, Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial, Syracuse
Aug. 13, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King and King Calaway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 13, Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Aug. 16, Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 16, Nickelback, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center
Aug. 18, Warren Zeiders, Kegs Canalside, Jordan
Aug. 18, Ghost, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 19, Parker McCollum, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 23, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 23, Chubby Checker, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 24, Theory of a Deadman, Chevy Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 24, Eric Church and Laney Wilson, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Aug. 24, Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Aug. 24-27, Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival, Alexander Farm, Lodi
Aug. 27, Old Crow Medicine Show, Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Hammondsport
Aug. 28, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 28, REO Speedwagon, Chevy Park, Great New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 29, Tommy James and the Shondells, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 29, Bret Michaels, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 29, Tyler Hubbard, Chevy Park, New York State Fair, Syracuse
Aug. 30, Chapel Heart, Chevy Court, New York State Fair, Syracuse
SEPTEMBER 2023
Sept. 1, Guns N’ Roses, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Sept. 1, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel
Sept. 2, Foreigner and Loverboy, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse
Sept. 3, Duran Duran, CMAC, Canandaigua
Sept. 7, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Sept. 8, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd and Uncle Kracker, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
Sept. 18, Nurse Blake, Auditorium Theatre, Rochester
Sept. 22, Tom Rush, Center for the Arts, Homer
Sept. 26, Eric Johnson, Center for the Arts, Homer
Sept. 28, Clannad, Center for the Arts, Homer
OCTOBER 2023
Oct. 7, Marcia Ball, Earlville Opera House, Earlville
Oct. 8, Shania Twain, KeyBank Center, Buffalo
Oct. 19, John McCutcheon, Greece Baptist Church, Rochester
Oct. 20, John McCutcheon, May Memorial Society, Syracuse
Oct. 27, Zach Williams, Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse
Nov. 10, Grand Funk Railroad, Del Lago Resort, Waterloo
Nov. 16, Lewis Black, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy