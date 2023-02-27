Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 27, 2023

First hour: Discussing international support for Ukraine one year into Russia's war

Second hour: Researcher Valery Perry on the implications Russia’s war on Ukraine has on the international community

Last Friday marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. What does international support for Ukraine look like at this stage? We explore that question with Congressman Joe Morelle and natives of Ukraine now living in the U.S. Our guests:



Rep. Joe Morelle (D), New York District 25

Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College

Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, we talk with researcher Valery Perry about the implications Russia’s war on Ukraine has on the international community. Perry is a Buffalo native now living in Bosnia. She studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. This hour, she helps us understand the dynamics of international relationships, the Western coalition and what could undermine it, and the struggles between liberalism and extremism within countries in the West. Our guest: