Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 27, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
First hour: Discussing international support for Ukraine one year into Russia's war

Second hour: Researcher Valery Perry on the implications Russia’s war on Ukraine has on the international community

Last Friday marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. What does international support for Ukraine look like at this stage? We explore that question with Congressman Joe Morelle and natives of Ukraine now living in the U.S. Our guests:

  • Rep. Joe Morelle (D), New York District 25
  • Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College
  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, we talk with researcher Valery Perry about the implications Russia’s war on Ukraine has on the international community. Perry is a Buffalo native now living in Bosnia. She studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. This hour, she helps us understand the dynamics of international relationships, the Western coalition and what could undermine it, and the struggles between liberalism and extremism within countries in the West. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
