Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

First hour: The Children's Defense Fund on how to uplift Rochester's children

Second hour: Discussing the latest with the New York Health Act

For years, Rochester has been listed as the number one worst city in the U.S. for child poverty, compared with other cities of its size. Nearly half of Rochester’s children live in poverty. We’ve had a range of conversations on this program about possible solutions. This hour, we’re joined by a guest from the Children’s Defense Fund. The organization advocates for stable homes, quality health care, nutritious food, good schools, and safe neighborhoods for the nation’s children. Its CEO will give a presentation as a guest of Spiritus Christi Church this weekend. How can the group’s efforts translate to Rochester’s kids? Our guests discuss it:



Sheri Brady, vice president of strategy and program and the Children’s Defense Fund

Damond Wilson, permanent supportive housing director and case manager at Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc.

Then in our second hour, with the new legislative session underway, advocates for the New York Health Act hope to see some traction on the long-debated bill. The legislation would create a single-payer health care system in New York State. The bill has stalled in recent years. Opponents hope to keep it away from the legislative finish line, while advocates are hoping to galvanize Democrats to support it. We discuss the proposed bill with our guests: