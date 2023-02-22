© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST
Children reading books
vectorfusionart
/
stock.adobe.co
Feb. 2 is World Read Aloud Day.

First hour: The Children's Defense Fund on how to uplift Rochester's children

Second hour: Discussing the latest with the New York Health Act

For years, Rochester has been listed as the number one worst city in the U.S. for child poverty, compared with other cities of its size. Nearly half of Rochester’s children live in poverty. We’ve had a range of conversations on this program about possible solutions. This hour, we’re joined by a guest from the Children’s Defense Fund. The organization advocates for stable homes, quality health care, nutritious food, good schools, and safe neighborhoods for the nation’s children. Its CEO will give a presentation as a guest of Spiritus Christi Church this weekend. How can the group’s efforts translate to Rochester’s kids? Our guests discuss it:

  • Sheri Brady, vice president of strategy and program and the Children’s Defense Fund
  • Damond Wilson, permanent supportive housing director and case manager at Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc.

Then in our second hour, with the new legislative session underway, advocates for the New York Health Act hope to see some traction on the long-debated bill. The legislation would create a single-payer health care system in New York State. The bill has stalled in recent years. Opponents hope to keep it away from the legislative finish line, while advocates are hoping to galvanize Democrats to support it. We discuss the proposed bill with our guests:

  • Alice Carli, chair of the health care committee, and incoming council president at Metro Justice
  • Brendan Whitelaw, legislative chair for the Rochester Campaign for New York Health, and M.D./Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester, Class of 2023
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack