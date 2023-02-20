Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 20, 2023
First hour: Special programming - "NPR Special Report: The Anniversary of Russia’s War in Ukraine"
Second hour: Special programming - "Witness History: Black History Month"
We have special national programming today.
In the first hour, it's "NPR Special Report: The Anniversary of Russia’s War in Ukraine."
Then in the second hour, "Witness History: Black History Month."
"Connections with Evan Dawson" will be back to regularly scheduled programming on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.