Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 20, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
First hour: Special programming - "NPR Special Report: The Anniversary of Russia’s War in Ukraine"

Second hour: Special programming - "Witness History: Black History Month"

We have special national programming today.

In the first hour, it's "NPR Special Report: The Anniversary of Russia’s War in Ukraine."

Then in the second hour, "Witness History: Black History Month."

"Connections with Evan Dawson" will be back to regularly scheduled programming on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
