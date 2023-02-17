Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 17, 2023

First hour: Updates from the City of Rochester's Housing Quality Task Force

Second hour: Discussing the commercialization of Black History Month

The City of Rochester’s Housing Quality Task Force says it is making progress toward a new set of goals. Those goals start with code enforcement and expanding the force of inspectors who deal with habitually non-compliant landlords. The task force is also touting success in enabling responsible ownership, repair and improvement programs, and increasing the supply of quality housing. We talk about how they are trying to accomplish these goals. Our guests:



Carol Wheeler, manager of housing for the City of Rochester, and co-chair of the City of Rochester’s Housing Quality Task Force

Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), and co-chair of the City of Rochester’s Housing Quality Task Force

Then in our second hour, when you think of Black History Month, what comes to mind? As our guests share this hour, they hope it isn’t branded products and marketing ploys. In recent years, the commercialization of the month honoring Black history and achievements has led to backlash. Critics say not much has changed since public policy attorney Malaika Jabali wrote for the Guardian in 2021, “Instead of providing a platform to explore the rich history of Black people in America, this month has been a billboard for commodified representations of Blackness.” How can companies and brands celebrate Black history in a culturally-appropriate way, while also uplifting Black-owned businesses? Our guests explore that question and more: