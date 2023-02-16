© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 16, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
First hour: Why remote workers are moving to Rochester

Second hour: Previewing the Rochester Philharmonic's centennial season

What are some of the perks of living in Rochester? We ask a few of the city’s newest residents – remote workers who relocated to Rochester through the Greater ROC Remote program. The program, run by the Chamber of Commerce, is offering financial incentives to prospective Rochesterians. The pandemic changed how many of us work, and so if you work from home, why not consider a move? We hear from workers who chose to relocate to Monroe County. Our guests:

  • Melanie DellaPietra, talent strategy partner for ROC Remote and Tech at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
  • Lia Burt, new Rochester resident
  • M’Kenzie Wilson, new Irondequoit resident
  • Alex Lavell, Rochester native who recently returned to the city

Then in our second hour, we preview the Rochester Philharmonic’s centennial season. The 2023-2024 lineup includes world premieres, special guests, and plenty of Rochester connections – Renée Fleming and Garth Fagan Dance, included. Our guests this hour take us through the season and we discuss the latest in the classical music world. Our guests:

  • Jeff Tyzik, Principal Pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
  • James Barry, vice president of artistic planning and operations for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
