Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 16, 2023

First hour: Why remote workers are moving to Rochester

Second hour: Previewing the Rochester Philharmonic's centennial season

What are some of the perks of living in Rochester? We ask a few of the city’s newest residents – remote workers who relocated to Rochester through the Greater ROC Remote program. The program, run by the Chamber of Commerce, is offering financial incentives to prospective Rochesterians. The pandemic changed how many of us work, and so if you work from home, why not consider a move? We hear from workers who chose to relocate to Monroe County. Our guests:



Melanie DellaPietra, talent strategy partner for ROC Remote and Tech at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

Lia Burt, new Rochester resident

M’Kenzie Wilson, new Irondequoit resident

Alex Lavell, Rochester native who recently returned to the city

Then in our second hour, we preview the Rochester Philharmonic’s centennial season. The 2023-2024 lineup includes world premieres, special guests, and plenty of Rochester connections – Renée Fleming and Garth Fagan Dance, included. Our guests this hour take us through the season and we discuss the latest in the classical music world. Our guests: