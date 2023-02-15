Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

First hour: Fentanyl 101

Second hour: Discussing the impact of shrinking newsrooms

We bring in the experts to offer a kind of Fentanyl 101. The overdose crisis in our community has worsened. Hundreds of people are dying every year from overdoses, and tracking drugs is more complicated than ever. That’s because dealers are mixing heroin and other drugs with fentanyl, along with dozens of other dangerous substances. Drug buyers don’t often know what they’re getting, and some are ending up dead. We discuss the current landscape and examine possible solutions. Our guests:



Tim Wiegand, M.D., director of toxicology and associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Deputy Mike Favata, member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, who investigates overdoses

James Wesley, forensic scientist and consultant in family health and drug prevention, and retired supervisor in the drug chemistry section of the Monroe County Crime Lab

Then in our second hour, a train derailment in Ohio has sparked widespread criticism of both government and media. A growing number of critics allege that the media is either ignoring or covering up what could be a deadly disaster. But newsrooms in Ohio have been dramatically hollowed out of the years. We talk about the role of journalists in investigating and in holding people in power accountable. And we discuss the impact of shrinking newsrooms.