© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST
pills-1320930.jpg
freeimages.com/Aleksandra P.
/

First hour: Fentanyl 101

Second hour: Discussing the impact of shrinking newsrooms

We bring in the experts to offer a kind of Fentanyl 101. The overdose crisis in our community has worsened. Hundreds of people are dying every year from overdoses, and tracking drugs is more complicated than ever. That’s because dealers are mixing heroin and other drugs with fentanyl, along with dozens of other dangerous substances. Drug buyers don’t often know what they’re getting, and some are ending up dead. We discuss the current landscape and examine possible solutions. Our guests:

  • Tim Wiegand, M.D., director of toxicology and associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Deputy Mike Favata, member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, who investigates overdoses
  • James Wesley, forensic scientist and consultant in family health and drug prevention, and retired supervisor in the drug chemistry section of the Monroe County Crime Lab

Then in our second hour, a train derailment in Ohio has sparked widespread criticism of both government and media. A growing number of critics allege that the media is either ignoring or covering up what could be a deadly disaster. But newsrooms in Ohio have been dramatically hollowed out of the years. We talk about the role of journalists in investigating and in holding people in power accountable. And we discuss the impact of shrinking newsrooms.

  • Gino Fanelli, reporter for WXXI News and CITY Magazine
  • Norma Holland, former 13WHAM reporter and anchor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack