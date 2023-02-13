Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 13, 2023

First hour: Discussing the staffing crisis for non-profit direct support professionals

Second hour: Paul Vick, author of "Where the Cotton Grows"

Leaders of non-profit organizations that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say their staffs are facing a crisis. Those leaders say that the state is showing preferential treatment when it comes to wage increases – giving bumps in pay to state-operated workers, but leaving out individuals that work for non-profits. What does that mean for the tenure of these professionals and the people and families they support? Our guests discuss it:



Tracy Petrichick, president and CEO of the Arc of Monroe

Jevon Brown, residential manager and direct care staff member at the Arc of Monroe.

Dave Irish, parent, and chair of the Board of Governors of the Arc New York

Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136

Longtime Rochester resident Paul Vick holds a tragic distinction: he was, and remains, the youngest sole survivor of a commercial plane crash in world history. Vick was not even two years old when he survived the crash in a rural part of China in the 1940s. His parents, who were serving a missionaries, died as a result, as did his older brother. He was rescued by farmers and was eventually brought to live with family in Rochester. Vick joins us to talk about his book, “Where the Cotton Grows,” which details not only the crash, but a life of service that followed. Our guest: