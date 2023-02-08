© 2023 WXXI News
On Record with Jeff Tyzik, James Lee III, and Thomas Warfield

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Julia Figueras
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST
Rooted in Rochester 2.jpg
L. to R.: James Lee III, Jeff Tyzik, Thomas Warfield

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Principal Pops conductor Jeff Tyzik was putting together a Juneteeth celebration for the Dallas Symphony when a funny thing happened: he realized that all the pieces had a connection to Rochester, New York. The program includes works by Adolphus Hailstork, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, Nkeiru Okoye (sung by Kearstin Piper Brown), and a RPO co-commission by James Lee III, narrated by Thomas Warfield. Jeff, James, and Thomas chatted with Julia Figueras about the works, the connections to the Flower City, and how to find inspiration for one's aspirations.

Regional Arts & Life
Julia Figueras
A Strong Memorial baby and Greece Arcadia grad, Julia Figueras is the Music Director and mid-day host for WXXI-FM. She is also the producer and host for the award-winning monthly interview/performance show, Backstage Pass.
