Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

First hour: Taxes 101

Second hour: Historian Brent Glass on the value of place-based education, and the role of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in the fabric of American history

Congressional Republicans are debating a new tax plan: one that would eliminate income and estate taxes in favor of a single, national 23% sales tax. (Experts say it's actually a 30% tax.) It's not a particularly popular idea, even with many Republicans. But Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as a concession to winning the Speakership, promised a group of Republicans that the bill would get consideration. Some Republicans support it on grounds of fairness. Senator Chuck Schumer predicts it would cause the next Great Depression. Our guest tries to sort it out, in a kind of Taxes 101:



Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, what can we learn about history by visiting the places where significant events took place? Brent Glass is the director emeritus of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. His expertise is in place-based education. Glass is the keynote speaker at this year’s Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration, which will be held in Rochester next week. This hour, he joins us on Connections to discuss how visiting a place that has historical significance can be more powerful than reading about it in a textbook. We also discuss the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum’s planned expansion and that space’s role in the fabric of American history. Our guests: