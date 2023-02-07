© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 4, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
First hour: Taxes 101

Second hour: Historian Brent Glass on the value of place-based education, and the role of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in the fabric of American history

Congressional Republicans are debating a new tax plan: one that would eliminate income and estate taxes in favor of a single, national 23% sales tax. (Experts say it's actually a 30% tax.) It's not a particularly popular idea, even with many Republicans. But Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as a concession to winning the Speakership, promised a group of Republicans that the bill would get consideration. Some Republicans support it on grounds of fairness. Senator Chuck Schumer predicts it would cause the next Great Depression. Our guest tries to sort it out, in a kind of Taxes 101:

  • Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, what can we learn about history by visiting the places where important events took place? Brent Glass is the director emeritus of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. His expertise is in place-based education. He’s the keynote speaker at this year’s Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration. He joins us on Connections to discuss how visiting a place that has historical significance can be more powerful than reading about it in a textbook. We also discuss the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum’s planned expansion and that space’s role in the fabric of American history. Our guests:

  • Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House
  • Brent D. Glass, director emeritus of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
