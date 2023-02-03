© 2023 WXXI News
Precautions urged during extreme cold snap

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST
Extreme cold has moved into the Northeast on the first weekend of February.

Extremely cold temperatures in the Northeast today and tomorrow have state and local officials warning residents to take precautions.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 15 below zero, and high winds will make it feel as cold as 50 below in some areas. Among the concerns in such cold weather are the danger of frostbite and fires from unsafe home heating. For an update on New York state’s response, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke this morning with Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray.

