Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 2, 2023

First hour: Recession 101

Second hour: How to help SNAP recipients after emergency benefits end

Recession 101: how do we know if we're in a recession? As some economists told NBC News this week, there's never been an aggressive fight against inflation that didn't lead to an economic downturn. But what defines a recession, and what can we do about it? How long is it likely to last, and how does it impact individual Americans? Our guest is a dynamic communicator who has been talking to the community about this in various settings, and joins us to answer these questions and more. Our guest:



Eric Morris, PhD, Staff Economist for Alesco Advisors

Emergency SNAP benefits, which have been offered since the start of the pandemic in 2020, are ending this month. As Foodlink explains, these temporary benefits have provided an extra payment each month, ensuring all SNAP households received at least the maximum monthly benefit. Next month, only regular SNAP benefits will go out. The sunsetting of this program will affect tens of thousands of local households, but local leaders are hoping to fill the gap in various ways. They join us to explain: