Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 26, 2023

First hour: Steve Peacock on surviving childhood sexual abuse and how to support fellow survivors

Second hour: Doug Curry and Scott Wallace on 40 years of "Blacks & Blues" and "Rejuvenation"

We're joined by a man who survived childhood sexual abuse and is sharing his story to help others. Steve Peacock travels the country to educate people on how to have these difficult conversations. Last fall, he brought his message to hundreds of students and teachers at McQuaid Jesuit High School. This hour, he tells his story and discusses his goals in sharing it, and we hear from members of the McQuaid school community about what they learned from his presentation. Our guests:



Steve Peacock, survivor, and member of the board of directors for I Have the Right To

John Serafine, director of counseling at McQuaid Jesuit High School

Bo Thomas, senior at McQuaid Jesuit High School

*Note: The content of this conversation may be difficult for some listeners to hear. Listener discretion is advised.

Then in our second hour, our colleagues Doug Curry and Scott Wallace join us to talk about 40 years of broadcasting. Their programs, "Blacks & Blues" and "Rejuvenation," respectively, have brought WRUR listeners the best in R&B, soul, and blues music for decades. A celebration of their 40th anniversary will be held at the Little Theatre this Saturday, but first, they join us to talk about their work, the music, and what's next. Our guests:

