Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

First hour: South African leaders on how America can move beyond toxic polarization

Second hour: The latest from...space!

"How can our nation move beyond toxic polarization?" It's a question that will be explored by two world leaders at an upcoming event in Rochester. The group Civic Genius is hosting Mohammed Bhabha and Roelf Meyer, two South African leaders who worked to end the dictatorship of apartheid. What lessons can Americans learn? We discuss it with our guests:



Roelf Meyer, South African government’s chief representative in the negotiations to end apartheid

Mohammed Bhabha, former Minister of Defense in South Africa

Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius

Then in our second hour, a radio signal coming from deep space has been captured by scientists. But does that mean it's evidence of aliens? Not at all -- and speaking of aliens, a new paper asserts that alien species are unlikely to find our planet technologically advanced enough to be worth contacting. So that's why we're still alone in the universe! Meanwhile, researchers have published a piece declaring that human beings will never -- never! -- be able to move our society to a different planet. There is no Planet B, they argue, so we better not mess up Planet A. Our guests will discuss all of this: