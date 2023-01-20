Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 20, 2023

First hour: How artificial intelligence may impact the music industry

Second hour: How to help teens cope with trauma and mental health challenges

Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is back as our guest host, and she’s talking about music and artificial intelligence. We’ve discussed different angles of AI on Connections in recent weeks, and in this conversation, Mona explores how it may impact musicians. Researchers from the University of Rochester and Northwestern University are studying how AI can empower musicians and music production experts to more effectively and independently disseminate their art. The project is called “Toward an Ecosystem of Artificial-intelligence-powered Music Production” or TEAMuP. This hour, we hear about the project and we discuss how music professionals think AI will impact their work. What are the possible pros? What is the pushback? Our guests discuss it all:

Raffaella Borasi, director of the Center for Learning in the Digital Age, and Frederica Warner Professor of Education at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester

Zhiyao Duan, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering and of computer science, and affiliated faculty of the Goergen Institute for Data Science at the Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Rochester

Blaire Koerner, assistant director of the Institute for Music Leadership, and adjunct faculty of music leadership at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, mental health is difficult to measure or quantify, but there is no question that the last two years have been very difficult for teenagers -- particularly those living in cities like Rochester. Isolation, violence, and trauma all contribute to the struggle. In this special rebroadcast, our guests bring their personal stories and their professional background to a conversation about what might actually turn things around. We hear from three local teens and leaders from BreatheDeep, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to creating self-care and wellness strategies for marginalized communities, including young people. Our guests: