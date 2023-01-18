© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST
rochester_skyline.jpg
James Brown
/
WXXI News

First hour: Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester

Second hour: How to have conversations about grief

Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:

  • Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell, minister at First Universalist Church of Rochester
  • Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options
  • Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving? We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations and how to handle grief ourselves. Our guests:

  • Robin Y. Franklin, director of Chaplaincy Services at Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Alisa Peña DiMora, chaplain, founder/executive director of Flower City Chaplain Corps
  • Terry Youmans, pastor/chaplain at the Church of Love and Flower City Chaplains Corps
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack