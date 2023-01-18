Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

First hour: Discussing the "Flush Forum" and public restrooms in downtown Rochester

Second hour: How to have conversations about grief

Local groups are pushing to make public toilets available in downtown Rochester 24/7. A "Flush Forum" was held over the weekend, with proponents sharing how open, public restrooms would serve the downtown community and people who are unhoused and do not have access to bathrooms. This hour, our guests discuss the issue, address pushback, and share what's happening in other cities across the country that have navigated this issue. Our guests:



Rev. Lane-Mairead Campbell, minister at First Universalist Church of Rochester

Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options

Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, residents across our region are dealing with difficult subjects: violence in Rochester; mental health challenges; stressors from the pandemic; and more. How should we speak with -- and comfort people -- who are grieving? We're joined by local chaplains who help us understand how to have caring and supportive conversations and how to handle grief ourselves. Our guests: