Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

First hour: Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention

Second hour: How a local coffee shop is helping people in recovery

Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path. Our guests:



Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization

Then in our second hour, "I wish my parents were alive today. They would be very proud of me." And "I literally owe my life and sobriety to this place and all of you." Those sentiments are from women who have served as staff members at Coffee Connection, a nonprofit coffee shop on South Avenue that provides comprehensive support and employment for women recovering from addiction, trauma, and incarceration. This hour, we're joined by Coffee Connection leaders and staff to discuss their work, their stories, and what they'd like to see when it comes to broader efforts to help people in recovery. Our guests: