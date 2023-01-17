© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
rochester_skyline.jpg
James Brown
/
WXXI News
Rochester's skyline from Court Street

First hour: Anti-violence leader Justin Morris on gang intervention

Second hour: How a local coffee shop is helping people in recovery

Gangs in Rochester are recruiting kids as young as third grade, according to the vice president of the Rochester City School Board. With the increase in gun violence, there is increased focus on the impact of gangs. We discuss efforts to intervene and prevent kids from going down that path. Our guests:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization

Then in our second hour, "I wish my parents were alive today. They would be very proud of me." And "I literally owe my life and sobriety to this place and all of you." Those sentiments are from women who have served as staff members at Coffee Connection, a nonprofit coffee shop on South Avenue that provides comprehensive support and employment for women recovering from addiction, trauma, and incarceration. This hour, we're joined by Coffee Connection leaders and staff to discuss their work, their stories, and what they'd like to see when it comes to broader efforts to help people in recovery. Our guests:

  • Joy Bergfalk, executive director of Coffee Connection, and clergy member
  • Erica Abbott, staff member at Coffee Connection
  • Amanda Harris, staff member at Coffee Connection
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
