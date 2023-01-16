Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 16, 2023

First hour: Special programming - "MLK - Blueprint for the Culture"

Second hour: Special programming - "The Lost Cause — the Civil War, Then and Now"

We have special programming today.

In the first hour, the 17th annual MLK celebration identifies Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement of the 60s as the template for modern social activism, engagement, and a commitment to justice. Presenters Kai Wright (host and managing editor of "Notes from America"), Terrance McKnight (host at WQXR), and Brian Lehrer (host of "The Brian Lehrer Show").

Then in the second hour, are we still living with the racial divide left over from the Civil War? This provocative audio documentary explores the history of a conflict that nearly tore America apart. Has it resurfaced today in the rise of white supremacism, election denialism, the attack on Critical Race Theory and the Confederate flags brought into the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021? You’ll hear historians Ty Seidule and Hilary Green as well as former US Senator Doug Jones (Alabama) explain the ideology that came to be known as the Lost Cause. And we hear about recent efforts to change the names of American military bases from officers of the Confederacy to a more inclusive group of Americans, who protected the United States against an insurrection in 19th century. This is produced in association with WGBH/Boston.