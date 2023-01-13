Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 13, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - David Cay Johnston on the Trump Organization's tax fraud

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Why can't we recycle more plastic products?

We have special rebroadcasts today.

In the first hour, in December, a New York City jury convicted two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization of several crimes related to tax fraud. Donald Trump himself was not charged in the case. Our guest has reported on the former President's business dealings for years. He joins us to discuss what the convictions mean and what's next. Our guest:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of DCReport

Then in our second hour, a report from Greenpeace is creating buzz about a so-called "myth" of plastics recycling. The report shows that the majority of plastic that well-intended recyclers put in blue bins -- about 95 percent -- ends up in landfills. According to Greenpeace, the recycling logo consumers find on plastics is deceiving because most plastic products are not recyclable. But some critics are pushing back on some of the content in the report. This hour, we discuss the Greenpeace report with our guests, who help us understand recycling standards, technology, and what needs to be done to improve the plastic recycling system. Our guests: