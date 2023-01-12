Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 12, 2023

First hour: Rochester City Council members Miguel Meléndez and Mitch Gruber on city issues

Second Hour: Dialogue on Disability - How to support survivors of gun violence

Two members of Rochester City Council join us to discuss a range of city issues: violence and public safety; the Police Accountability Board; housing; and their plan to turn the future closure of school buildings into affordable housing units. We welcome questions from listeners as well for our guests:



Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, much of the focus on gun violence centers on homicides and death. But as the New York Times recently reported, Rochester is home to a growing community of gun violence survivors, many of whom are now living with permanent disability. There is an effort underway to support survivors, but it's not easy. We discuss the impact with our guests as part of our Dialogue on Disability series: