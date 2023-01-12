© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 12, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST
Rochester City Hall

First hour: Rochester City Council members Miguel Meléndez and Mitch Gruber on city issues

Second Hour: Dialogue on Disability - How to support survivors of gun violence

Two members of Rochester City Council join us to discuss a range of city issues: violence and public safety; the Police Accountability Board; housing; and their plan to turn the future closure of school buildings into affordable housing units. We welcome questions from listeners as well for our guests:

  • Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council
  • Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, much of the focus on gun violence centers on homicides and death. But as the New York Times recently reported, Rochester is home to a growing community of gun violence survivors, many of whom are now living with permanent disability. There is an effort underway to support survivors, but it's not easy. We discuss the impact with our guests as part of our Dialogue on Disability series:

  • Chris Hilderbrant, executive director of the Rochester Spinal Association
  • Porche Powell, gun violence survivor who is a member of a Rochester Spinal Association support group
  • Shakiyl Muhammad, gun violence survivor who is a member of a Rochester Spinal Association support group
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack