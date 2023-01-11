Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

First hour: Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz LeBron, president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board

Second hour: Dialogue on Disability - Local caregivers on the supports they need, and previewing the film, "Unseen"

We're joined by Cynthia Elliot and Beatriz LeBron, the president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board. Some of LeBron's colleagues have alleged that she has been disruptive and difficult to work with; however, LeBron earned the board's unanimous support in the recent vote for leadership. So how can the board unify and do the work needed to help students across the district? Our guests:



Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School Board

Beatriz LeBron, vice president of the Rochester City School Board

Then in our second hour, we continue our Dialogue on Disability series with a conversation about caregiving. We're joined by local caregivers who share their stories and discuss the supports they need to better care for their loved ones with disabilities and their entire families. We also preview a film called "Unseen," which will be screened at the Little Theatre Wednesday night. Our guests: