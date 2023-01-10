Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

First hour: Dialogue on Disability - The impact of self-direction services

Second hour: 2023 New York State of the State Address

As part of this week's Dialogue on Disability series, we have a conversation about self-direction services. With self-direction, people who have physical or developmental disabilities choose the supports and staff that work best for them to live independent lifestyles. This hour, we hear how it works, and two local people using the services explain how it has changed their lives. Our guests:



Ginny, individual who receives self-direction services from EPI

Michelle, caregiver whose teenage receives self-direction services from EPI

Jeff Sinsebox, president and chief executive officer of EPI

Jen Levey, associate director of self-direction at EPI

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies -- in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Then in the second hour, it’s live coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul’s New York State of the State address.