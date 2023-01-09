© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 9, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST
First hour: Discussing the impact of local journalism and civic education

Second hour: How local institutions are working to connect people to mental health services

Contrary to what you may have heard, a small newspaper did, in fact, figure out that George Santos' resume was fraudulent before the Congressional election. But the reporting did not find much of an audience, and Santos was elected in November, a victory that contributed to the Republican party's narrow margin in taking control of the House. So how did Santos get away with so many outright lies and obvious fabrications? What does it say about the state of journalism -- or the state of civic education? Our guests discuss it:

  • David Andreatta, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Justin Murphy, reporter for the Democrat & Chronicle

Then in our second hour, why is mental health getting worse over time? The World Health Organization documents a significant rise in "mental health conditions and substance use disorders" in the last decade. Some experts point to the impact of social media, particularly on teens and adolescents. Others point to increased isolation and loneliness. But a separate issue is whether a mental health crisis can be averted altogether or mitigated. Some prominent local institutions are working to connect their communities to mental health services before things turn for the worse. We discuss whether it's working, and how they evaluate mental health challenges in their own populations. Our guests:

  • Erin Halligan-Avery, president of ConcernCenter, Inc.
  • Karen Logsdon, assistant to the vice president and Title IX Deputy at SUNY Brockport
  • Elizabeth Cronin, director at the New York State Office of Victim Services
  • Kristen Lopez, marketing and public relations manager at Villa of Hope
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack