Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 9, 2023
First hour: Discussing the impact of local journalism and civic education
Second hour: How local institutions are working to connect people to mental health services
Contrary to what you may have heard, a small newspaper did, in fact, figure out that George Santos' resume was fraudulent before the Congressional election. But the reporting did not find much of an audience, and Santos was elected in November, a victory that contributed to the Republican party's narrow margin in taking control of the House. So how did Santos get away with so many outright lies and obvious fabrications? What does it say about the state of journalism -- or the state of civic education? Our guests discuss it:
- David Andreatta, editor of CITY Magazine
- Justin Murphy, reporter for the Democrat & Chronicle
Then in our second hour, why is mental health getting worse over time? The World Health Organization documents a significant rise in "mental health conditions and substance use disorders" in the last decade. Some experts point to the impact of social media, particularly on teens and adolescents. Others point to increased isolation and loneliness. But a separate issue is whether a mental health crisis can be averted altogether or mitigated. Some prominent local institutions are working to connect their communities to mental health services before things turn for the worse. We discuss whether it's working, and how they evaluate mental health challenges in their own populations. Our guests:
- Erin Halligan-Avery, president of ConcernCenter, Inc.
- Karen Logsdon, assistant to the vice president and Title IX Deputy at SUNY Brockport
- Elizabeth Cronin, director at the New York State Office of Victim Services
- Kristen Lopez, marketing and public relations manager at Villa of Hope