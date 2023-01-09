Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 9, 2023

First hour: Discussing the impact of local journalism and civic education

Second hour: How local institutions are working to connect people to mental health services

Contrary to what you may have heard, a small newspaper did, in fact, figure out that George Santos' resume was fraudulent before the Congressional election. But the reporting did not find much of an audience, and Santos was elected in November, a victory that contributed to the Republican party's narrow margin in taking control of the House. So how did Santos get away with so many outright lies and obvious fabrications? What does it say about the state of journalism -- or the state of civic education? Our guests discuss it:



David Andreatta, editor of CITY Magazine

Justin Murphy, reporter for the Democrat & Chronicle

Then in our second hour, why is mental health getting worse over time? The World Health Organization documents a significant rise in "mental health conditions and substance use disorders" in the last decade. Some experts point to the impact of social media, particularly on teens and adolescents. Others point to increased isolation and loneliness. But a separate issue is whether a mental health crisis can be averted altogether or mitigated. Some prominent local institutions are working to connect their communities to mental health services before things turn for the worse. We discuss whether it's working, and how they evaluate mental health challenges in their own populations. Our guests: