Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 2, 2023

First hour: Special programming - "Sobered: More Than Dry January"

Second hour: Special programming - "Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery"

We have special programming for you today. In the first hour, how often do you stop to examine your drinking habits? While many Americans started drinking more in the pandemic, another cohort committed to sober curiosity: a movement encouraging introspection about your relationship with alcohol. "Embodied" host Anita Rao examines the tenets and experiences of sober curiosity through a conversation with two people who collectively have close to two decades of sobriety experience. J. Nicole Jones is the co-host of the “Sober Black Girls Club” and Tawny Lara is a New York City-based millennial who writes about the intersection of sobriety and sexuality as "The Sober Sexpert." The two reflect on how their sobriety journeys have shaped everything from their romantic and platonic relationships to their careers and thoughts about the future. The episode also features an array of produced and scored listener voice montages featuring diverse perspectives on evolving relationships with alcohol.

Then in our second hour, addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed over 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period. What causes addiction? How do substance use disorders compromise our mental and physical health? And what new treatments are helping people recover from addiction, while making substance use disorders a manageable and treatable condition for those who can access help? Join "Call to Mind" host Kimberly Adams for "Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery," a critical hour-long broadcast special exploring substance use disorders in the U.S. Through in-depth interviews and reported stories, we’ll hear firsthand from individuals who have recovered from substance use disorders, clinicians leading research and transforming the treatment field, and experts as they work to decriminalize substance use disorders.

"Call to Mind’s" specials explore an emerging area of understanding in mental health and aim to illustrate new knowledge to empower people to engage with in their well-being. All "Call to Mind" programs are produced with a focus on identity representation.