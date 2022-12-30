© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 30, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST
Books!
Abhi Sharma
/
Flickr

First hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 1

Second hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2

It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! Over these two hours, we continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!

In our first hour:

  • John Cohen, director of the Ogden Farmers' Library
  • Rachel Crawford, founder and owner of Akimbo Bookshop
  • Henry Padrón-Morales, co-owner of Hipocampo Books
  • Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

In our second hour:

  • Beth Larter, school librarian
  • Carrie Deming, owner of the Dog Eared Book
  • Allison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books, which runs Ampersand Books
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
