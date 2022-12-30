Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 30, 2022
First hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 1
Second hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2022, part 2
It's that time of year -- time to discuss favorite books that were read over the last 12 months! Over these two hours, we continue our annual Connections tradition by talking with bookstore owners and librarians about their favorite books of the year. Their selections cross a range of genres. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself!
In our first hour:
- John Cohen, director of the Ogden Farmers' Library
- Rachel Crawford, founder and owner of Akimbo Bookshop
- Henry Padrón-Morales, co-owner of Hipocampo Books
- Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library
In our second hour:
- Beth Larter, school librarian
- Carrie Deming, owner of the Dog Eared Book
- Allison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books, which runs Ampersand Books