Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 29, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
First hour: How will artificial intelligence writing programs impact education?

Second hour: Annual CITY Magazine recap of local and regional music

New artificial intelligence (AI) programs allow students to generate term papers, essays, even creative writing, simply by punching in commands. College professors and K-12 teachers are scrambling to develop strategies to both detect AI submissions and create a framework of rules. We discuss the costs and benefits of farming out our writing to the machines. Our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning,  local high school English teacher
  • Stephen Brauer, associate professor and chair of the English Department, and director o the Public and Professional Writing Certificate Program at St. John Fisher University
  • Amanda Chestnut, professor and artist

Then in our second hour, it's our annual recap of local and regional music. From Danielle Ponder to emerging local bands, we discuss what stood out, what's trending, and what it all means for the area's music scene. Our guests:

  • Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine, and occasional guest host for Connections.
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, announcer/producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5, and music coordinator for the Little Theatre
  • Eli Stein, staff writer at New York State Music
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
