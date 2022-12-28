Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

First hour: Discussing the work and impact of Rochester SAFE Court

Second hour: Atheists on the evolution of views about morality and organized religion

Rochester SAFE Court is the area's human trafficking intervention court. SAFE stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment. Since it was established nearly ten years ago, SAFE Court has helped hundreds of victims of human trafficking by providing mental health and case management services. We talk with presiding judge Ellen Yacknin and members of the SAFE Court team about the court's work, the impact it has had, and what's next. Our guests:



Hon. Ellen Yacknin, presiding judge of Rochester SAFE Court, and acting Monroe County Court Judge

Andrea Sevene, coordinator for Rochester SAFE Court

Alfonsina DeSino, case manager for Rochester SAFE Court, and SAFE Court graduate

Then in our second hour, a report from the University of Chicago finds that religious belief grows as people age. Looking at more than 30 countries over several decades, researchers found that 43 percent of people aged 68 and older are certain that God exists, while 23 percent of people 27 and younger say the same thing. For atheists, this sometimes means that views change entirely with age; and yet the number of religiously unaffiliated people is rising. So what does this say about our ideas regarding certainty, morality, organized religion, and more? Our guests, who are atheists, discuss it: