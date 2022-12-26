Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 26, 2022

First hour: Special programming - "Estranged: A Special from 'Embodied.'"

Second hour: Special programming - "A Season's Griot 2022"

We have special programming today. In the first hour, "Estranged: A Special from 'Embodied.'" From North Carolina Public Radio, "Family holds a significant place in our cultural narrative. The stories of those experiencing estrangement are nuanced, with moments of pain and moments of tenderness."

Then in the second hour, hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, "A Season's Griot" is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the "Season’s Griot" family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.