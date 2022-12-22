Monroe County reaches agreement on redrawing Legislature districts

Monroe County leaders have reached agreement on how to redraw the Legislature’s districts, bringing a likely end to a protracted and divisive process that’s spanned more than a year.

The plan provides for six districts in which a majority of residents are Black. Throughout the process, the central concern has been the ability of Black voters in historically neglected and marginalized city neighborhoods to elect their preferred candidates.

The Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session at noon Friday to vote on the plan.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued a joint statement Thursday evening with Legislature President Sabrina LaMar and leadership from both parties that read, in part:

“From the beginning of this process, all parties sought a redistricting plan that would maximize opportunities for communities of color to elect their candidates of choice while seeking to preserve neighborhoods and municipalities. We believe this plan is the fairest, most equitable map. The Legislature is prepared to pass this plan and the County Executive will sign it into law. It is time for the community to move forward and work together for a better future for all residents of Monroe County.”

The agreement could resolve two lawsuits that have been filed over the year-long kerfuffle. The County Legislature has passed two redistricting plans already, one at the end of 2021 and the other this past October. County Executive Adam Bello has vetoed both.

Redistricting is a once every decade undertaking that determines who our elected representatives represent. Drawing these district boundaries can get contentious, as the lines can split towns and city neighborhoods and can be configured to favor or disadvantage a particular political party or racial group.

A map depicting the latest district boundaries proposal is below.