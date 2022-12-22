Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 22, 2022

First hour: Special programming - "The One Recipe" holiday special

Second hour: Special programming - Selected Shorts: "Holidays with Mom"

We have special programming today. In the first hour, join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s newest “podbaby,” "The One Recipe." Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their “One,” the recipe that signals the holiday has begun! They get into traditions and food with influences from all over the world and leave you with recipes that could jumpstart your own festivities! It’s delicious eating all month long. Guests include chef, YouTube personality and best-selling author Carla Lalli Music; the New York Time’s food writer Eric Kim, author of "Korean- American: Food That Tastes Like Home;" and more.

Then in the second hour, guest host Meg Wolitzer presents a holiday show: two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your mom to be there for you—and possibly to complicate things. First, memoirist Augusten Burroughs recalls a disastrous—and hilarious—childhood cooking project. Reader Michael Cerveris relishes every bite. And in “Live Wires” by Thomas Beller, a young man invites his girlfriend to his mother’s annual Hanukkah party. The reader is Jane Curtin. This is an encore presentation of a broadcast that originally aired in December 2021.

