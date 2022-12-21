Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Discussing how to help people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Why are made-for-TV holiday movies so popular?

We have special rebroadcasts today. In our first hour, when people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community, they deal with a number of challenges: finding stable housing, employment, and dealing with stigma. The team at Legal Assistance of Western New York is helping break down those barriers. They join us to discuss their process, and we hear from a local resident who has benefited from that type of support. Our guests:



Jason Hoge, supervising reentry attorney at Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)

Heather Crimmins, reentry attorney with the Center for Community Alternatives (CCA)

Annette Monstream, service coordinator at the Judicial Process Commission (JPC)

JoZ Powers, community health worker, and a certified peer advocate

Then in our second hour, we go to a small town, where a young woman finds herself in a predicament: save her small bakery from being bought out by a big city conglomerate or follow her heart and date the conglomerate's rising star. What to do?! If this sounds familiar, it's because it follows the formula of a film genre that's rising in popularity: the made-for-TV holiday movie. Lifetime is premiering 26 new holiday movies this year, and Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" line up -- which began in October -- includes 41 new films. What about these films keeps viewers coming back for more? This hour, we discuss the magic of Christmas (movies) with our guests: