Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

First hour: Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Why do we give?

Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami brings us a conversation about how local artists are creating cultural connections across the community. Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester is an artistic collaboration that focuses on sharing the folklore of Latino communities. From art and music to health-related workshops, the non-profit’s artists engages with marginalized communities and encourages pride in their roots. What can we learn about the Latin American world through art? We talk about the group's work and the value of immersing ourselves in other cultures. Our guests:



Pilar Osorio-Godoy, board president of Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester; voice-over artist; and dancer, singer, and crafter

Julio Pabon, ECMS Latin/world percussion instructor; RCSD general music teacher; music director for Sonidos Unidos; and director of Capoeira CDO Rochester

Karla Slack, dancer, and director of Alma de Mexico

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast about why we give. Research shows Americans plan to spend less on gifts -- and buy fewer gifts -- this holiday season. Inflation is cited as the biggest factor in that decision. The research also shows Americans plan to donate less to charity this year. This hour, we have a conversation about why we give, and about what thoughtful gift giving looks like with the current state of the economy. Our guests: