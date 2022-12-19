© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

WXXI News | By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan Mack
Published December 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST
Colorful paint cans.
Matthias Kulka
/
iStockphoto.com

First hour: Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Why do we give?

Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami brings us a conversation about how local artists are creating cultural connections across the community. Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester is an artistic collaboration that focuses on sharing the folklore of Latino communities. From art and music to health-related workshops, the non-profit’s artists engages with marginalized communities and encourages pride in their roots. What can we learn about the Latin American world through art? We talk about the group's work and the value of immersing ourselves in other cultures. Our guests:

  • Pilar Osorio-Godoy, board president of Grupo Cultural Latinos En Rochester; voice-over artist; and dancer, singer, and crafter
  • Julio Pabon, ECMS Latin/world percussion instructor; RCSD general music teacher; music director for Sonidos Unidos; and director of Capoeira CDO Rochester
  • Karla Slack, dancer, and director of Alma de Mexico

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast about why we give. Research shows Americans plan to spend less on gifts -- and buy fewer gifts -- this holiday season. Inflation is cited as the biggest factor in that decision. The research also shows Americans plan to donate less to charity this year. This hour, we have a conversation about why we give, and about what thoughtful gift giving looks like with the current state of the economy. Our guests:

  • Rev. Colin Pritchard, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Geneva
  • Rev. Shari Halliday-Quan, senior minister of First Unitarian Church of Rochester
Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
See stories by Mona Seghatoleslami
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack