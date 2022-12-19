© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 19, 2022

WXXI News
Evan Dawson
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST
Hanukkah menorah
iStockphoto.com

First hour: Special programming - "Hanukkah Lights 2022"

Second hour: NPR's live coverage of the House Select Committee's business meeting investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

We have special programming today. In the first hour, "Hanukkah Lights," an NPR favorite, returns with the best of the best "Hanukkah Lights" stories from the last 30 years. This program is hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Then in the second hour:

On WXXI AM and FM: NPR provides live coverage of the House Select Committee's business meeting investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Participants will discuss and vote on criminal and other referrals.

On WRUR: A special rebroadcast of a conversation about buying hearing aids over the counter. The non-prescription devices are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Who should pursue this option? How can you fit yourself for a hearing aid? When should you visit a professional? Our guests help us answer these questions and more:

  • Gregory Horton, Au.D., director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center
  • Art Maurer, past president of the Rochester chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
  • Jennifer Green-Wilson, Ed.D., assistant professor at SUNY Brockport
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
