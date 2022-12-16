Local Starbucks baristas join nationwide strike over contentious unionizing fight

Workers at the Mt. Hope Starbucks went on strike Friday morning, joining colleagues at 100 stores nationwide to protest what they say are union-busting tactics by the global chain.

The one-day strike was in solidarity with a national walkout taking aim at what they say are Starbucks’ targeted closing of unionized stores from Seattle to Ithaca.

Local strike captain Emma Brower goes on to list other complaints: The corporation has given raises and other benefit increases to non-union stores but not unionized ones and not allowed customers to tip using credit and debit cards at union shops.

“They're also refusing to negotiate a contract with us,” Brower said. “At the contract negotiations, they walk out of the meeting within two minutes. So they're not negotiating in good faith. There's just a long list of grievances here.”

Brower is a barista at the Mt. Hope Avenue store, which this past spring became the first Rochester store to unionize . Two other locations followed. Penfield’s Parkside Commons store could be next, with a vote expected in the coming weeks.

Starbucks denies claims of union-busting; a spokesperson noted that any actions that modify employment conditions, like the tipping system, must be negotiated. The coffee giant’s cited reasons for the store closings have ranged from unspecified safety concerns to staffing levels and building conditions.

“We respect our partners’ right to engage in lawful protest activity,” read a statement from the company. “Our focus remains on all partners and our commitment to continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone. With our partners in mind, we will continue to show up and be ready to bargain in good faith and have urged Workers United to do the same.”

Workers United, representing unionized Starbucks employees, has filed more than 400 unfair labor practice complaints against the coffee giant over the past year.

“We just want a voice at the table,” Brower said, “because right now it's very clear they do not care what we have to say; they do not care about us at all.”