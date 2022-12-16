Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 16, 2022

First hour: Discussing how video games can be used to tell stories

Second hour: Previewing the film, "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa"

Gino Fanelli is our guest host this hour, and we're talking gaming. This year's Game Awards -- which is like the Oscars for gaming -- named Elden Ring the Game of the Year. That came as no surprise to some gaming experts and fans, who praised the open-world game’s elaborate backstory. The game is a collaboration between a Japanese studio and author George RR Martin. You don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate what went on behind the scenes as Elden Ring was developed, and the same goes true for many video games that use narrative as their foundation. As we discuss this hour, video games can be used to tell unique stories and even teach students about difficult subjects that aren’t easily translated to other media. Gino explores it all with our guests:



David Simkins, Ph.D., associate professor and graduate coordinator for the School of Interactive Games and Media at RIT

Tory VanVoorhis, CEO of Second Avenue Learning

Clay Andrews, local gamer

Alex Baer, gamer and training coordinator

Then in our second hour, how much do you know about Kwanzaa? And when did you first learn about it? A new documentary produced by a WXXI team explores the roots of the celebration and the values it promotes. Kwanzaa was created in the U.S. in 1966, following the uprisings of the early 60s. It promotes unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli and our guests help us gain a deeper understanding of the celebration, and we preview “Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa” before it premieres Friday night at the Little Theatre. Our guests: