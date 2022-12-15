Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 15, 2022

First hour: Reviewing the year in the financial markets

Second hour: Bills fans react to Jerry Sullivan's comments

We review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse. Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests:



Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities

Rob Levine, investment advisor

Sarah Swan, CSP, vice president and wealth manager for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management

Brian Lester, CFA, director of equities for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management

Then in our second hour, longtime Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan lost his job this week after making sexist remarks about female sports fans. Sullivan said that women don’t understand sports journalism and just want to be cheerleaders. We discuss why sexist stereotypes still persist and we talk about consequences for people stuck in the past.