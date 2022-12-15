© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 15, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST
First hour: Reviewing the year in the financial markets

Second hour: Bills fans react to Jerry Sullivan's comments

We review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse. Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests:  

  • Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities 
  • Rob Levine, investment advisor
  • Sarah Swan, CSP, vice president and wealth manager for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management
  • Brian Lester, CFA, director of equities for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management

Then in our second hour, longtime Buffalo sportswriter Jerry Sullivan lost his job this week after making sexist remarks about female sports fans. Sullivan said that women don’t understand sports journalism and just want to be cheerleaders. We discuss why sexist stereotypes still persist and we talk about consequences for people stuck in the past.  

  • Laura Smith, stay-at-home mom, Buffalo native, longtime Bills and Sabres season ticket holder, and avid sports talk radio listener  
  • Veronica Chiesi Brown, Buffalo native, Bills super fan, former Bills blogger, and former journalist  
  • Kristen Kimmick, founder and president of Bills Mafia Babes
