Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

First hour: Robert Ford, former deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq

Second hour: Female hikers on exploring, adventure, stereotypes, and safety

Twenty years after the United States government decided to invade Iraq on false pretenses of weapons of mass destruction, what is the state of the country? Iraq gets far less attention than Iran and some other neighbors, but Iraq suffered its own governmental crisis and deadly public protests this year. Corruption has driven the country for years. Our guest is a former deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq who is visiting Rochester to discuss the progress -- or lack thereof -- in Iraq. Our guest:



Robert Ford, former deputy U.S. Ambassador to Iraq

Then in our second hour, most buddy movies and most car ads show men on the mountains, hiking, driving, exploring. But a growing number of women are not only seeking adventure, but taking solo expeditions. We discuss the issues of stereotype, opportunity, safety, and more. This conversation previews a talk at the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Our guests: