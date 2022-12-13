Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

First hour: Tips for recycling during the holiday season

Second hour: Previewing the film, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," and discussing what fuels the opioid epidemic

It's that time of year again -- when wrapping paper, shipping boxes, bubble wrap, and more can start to pile up. What can be recycled and what cannot? According to the team at Monroe County's Department of Environmental Services, residents generate the largest amounts of trash and recycling between November and February. Their advice? Don't "wishcycle; recycle right!" What should you do with empty cardboard boxes? What about bubble wrap-lined shipping envelopes? And which kinds of wrapping paper can be recycled, and which can't? This hour, our guests answer your questions about recycling during the holidays. In studio:



Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Tina Stevens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Then in our second hour, a new documentary chronicles how a world-renowned photographer used protest art to hold a family accountable for its role in the opioid epidemic. Nan Goldin struggled with an addiction to opioids. She formed an advocacy group, which then staged protests against the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma. Purdue developed the painkiller OxyContin. The film puts the spotlight on Goldin's personal challenges, while showing how over the course of four years, she and her colleagues pushed for the Sackler family name be removed from international art museums. The protests also helped lead to a $6 billion settlement with Purdue and the Sacklers. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre as part of the One Take Documentary Series. We preview it this hour, and also discuss how the epidemic is fueled and what can be done to help people struggling with addiction. Our guests: