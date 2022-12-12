Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022

First hour: Should RG&E become a public utility?

Second hour: Holiday tipping etiquette

Monday evening, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:



Mohini Sharma, organizing director at Metro Justice

Michelle Wenderlich, Ph.D., policy specialist and organizer for the Rochester for Energy Democracy (RED) campaign

Lawanda Shipman, staff member with the Department of Social Services, and member of the Federation of Social Workers

*A spokesperson for RG&E said the company declined to join this conversation, but will consider a future discussion.

Then in our second hour, we discuss the etiquette of tipping with workers from a range of professions that tend to see tipping -- either year-round, or during the holiday season. What is the appropriate tip for a bartender, a barista, or your mail carrier? If wages rely on tips from customers, does that give employers a pass in paying workers fairly? Or is a tip a way of showing gratitude for a high level of service? Our guests discuss it:

