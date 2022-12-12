© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
utility meters gas electric
Maksym Yemelyanov
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock photo of utility meters.

First hour: Should RG&E become a public utility?

Second hour: Holiday tipping etiquette

Monday evening, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:

  • Mohini Sharma, organizing director at Metro Justice
  • Michelle Wenderlich, Ph.D., policy specialist and organizer for the Rochester for Energy Democracy (RED) campaign 
  • Lawanda Shipman, staff member with the Department of Social Services, and member of the Federation of Social Workers

*A spokesperson for RG&E said the company declined to join this conversation, but will consider a future discussion.
Then in our second hour, we discuss the etiquette of tipping with workers from a range of professions that tend to see tipping -- either year-round, or during the holiday season. What is the appropriate tip for a bartender, a barista, or your mail carrier? If wages rely on tips from customers, does that give employers a pass in paying workers fairly? Or is a tip a way of showing gratitude for a high level of service? Our guests discuss it:

  • Sha Chambers, barista at Ugly Duck Coffee
  • Kenny Montgomery, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 210
  • Heather Holmquest, professor of music theory at Nazareth College, and private music instructor
  • Donny Clutterbuck, head bartender at Cure
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack