Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 9, 2022

First hour: Journalist David Brown on his journey to the Doomsday Glacier

Second hour: Artists on the Lensa AI app and the future of art

Journalist and author David Brown joined a team of scientists for an expedition to the "Doomsday Glacier." In Antarctica, this particular glacier is viewed as critical for preserving a state of environmental balance. If climate change causes it to melt, the impact on sea levels will be enormous. So Brown and the team traveled on an ice breaker, spending weeks in the cold in an effort to get sensors under the glacier to measure signs of melt and change. He joins us to talk about their dangerous and remarkable scientific expedition. Our guest:



David Brown, journalist who wrote the piece, "Journey to the Doomsday Glacier" for the New Yorker

Then in our second hour, a new app that creates digital portraits is generating buzz among artists. Lensa AI produces artistic profile pictures using images uploaded by account holders. The artificial intelligence has raised concerns about privacy and ethics. The process has also led to questions about how technology and art intersect, and what that means for artists and the future of art. This hour, we're joined by artists who share their take. Our guests: