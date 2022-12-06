Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

First hour: Discussing how to help people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community

Second hour: How to make soccer accessible to all children

When people who were formerly incarcerated re-enter the community, they deal with a number of challenges: finding stable housing, employment, and dealing with stigma. The team at Legal Assistance of Western New York is helping break down those barriers. They join us to discuss their process, and we hear from a local resident who has benefited from that type of support. Our guests:



Jason Hoge, supervising reentry attorney at Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)

Heather Crimmins, reentry attorney with the Center for Community Alternatives (CCA)

Annette Monstream, service coordinator at the Judicial Process Commission (JPC)

JoZ Powers, community health worker, and a certified peer advocate

Jeffrey Johnson, former client of the Judicial Process Commission (JCP) and Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)

Then in our second hour, in the United States, is soccer a sport for "rich white kids"? Former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Hope Solo says it is. And when Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the move to American soccer, he told reporters that he was surprised how expensive it was for his kids to play in youth leagues. So what would it take to make the sport accessible to everyone -- no matter their income or zip code? Our guests have experience in coaching and program building, and they discuss it: