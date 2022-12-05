Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 5, 2022

First hour: Previewing the performance of "How Bright the Sunlight"

Second hour: How to respond to antisemitism

Audiences in Rochester will be treated to a world premiere performance Monday night. "How Bright the Sunlight" is a new musical collaboration between the Eastman School of Music and Ganondagan. The first Native American U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo narrates the piece. The music is composed by Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Davis. It will be performed by the Eastman Philharmonia. The piece also has a local connection: conductor Timothy Long, who is of Muscogee (Creek) and Choctaw descent, studied at the Eastman School of Music more than 30 years ago, and in 2018, returned as music director of the Eastman Opera Theatre. This hour, we discuss the piece, its roots, and how Native American culture is reflected in music. Our guests:



Anthony Davis, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer

Joy Harjo, U.S. poet laureate

Ansley Jemison, cultural liaison for Ganondagan

Timothy Long, conductor, and associate professor of opera at the Eastman School of Music

Crystal Sellers Battle, associate dean of equity and inclusion at the Eastman School of Music

Then in our second hour, Kanye West's praise of Hitler and Nazism has taken mainstream antisemitism to another level. And while even Elon Musk has banned him from Twitter, Ye retains a massive following. So what's the best way to respond? Musk says even free speech had its limit, a reversal on previous pledges. What other actions are warranted? Our guests: