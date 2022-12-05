© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 5, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST
Viola bow and sheet music.jpg

First hour: Previewing the performance of "How Bright the Sunlight"

Second hour: How to respond to antisemitism

Audiences in Rochester will be treated to a world premiere performance Monday night. "How Bright the Sunlight" is a new musical collaboration between the Eastman School of Music and Ganondagan. The first Native American U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo narrates the piece. The music is composed by Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Davis. It will be performed by the Eastman Philharmonia. The piece also has a local connection: conductor Timothy Long, who is of Muscogee (Creek) and Choctaw descent, studied at the Eastman School of Music more than 30 years ago, and in 2018, returned as music director of the Eastman Opera Theatre. This hour, we discuss the piece, its roots, and how Native American culture is reflected in music. Our guests:

  • Anthony Davis, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer
  • Joy Harjo, U.S. poet laureate
  • Ansley Jemison, cultural liaison for Ganondagan
  • Timothy Long, conductor, and associate professor of opera at the Eastman School of Music
  • Crystal Sellers Battle, associate dean of equity and inclusion at the Eastman School of Music

Then in our second hour, Kanye West's praise of Hitler and Nazism has taken mainstream antisemitism to another level. And while even Elon Musk has banned him from Twitter, Ye retains a massive following. So what's the best way to respond? Musk says even free speech had its limit, a reversal on previous pledges. What other actions are warranted? Our guests:

  • Reverend Robert Picken, St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Rochester
  • Rabbi Drorah Setel, rabbi of Temple Emanu-El
  • Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi of Temple B'rith Kodesh, and president of the Rochester Board of Rabbis and Cantors
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack