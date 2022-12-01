© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 1, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Front entrance sign to a hospital's emergency room department
Annette Shaff
/
Adobe Stock
In New York state, new legislation bars hospitals and medical providers from placing liens on patients’ homes or garnishing their wages.

First hour: URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

Second hour: What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids

We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:

  • Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Aekta (Andrea) Miglani, M.D., medical director and vice chair of operations for emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health
  • Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, you can now buy hearing aids over the counter. The non-prescription devices are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Who should pursue this option? How can you fit yourself for a hearing aid? When should you visit a professional? Our guests help us answer these questions and more:

  • Gregory Horton, Au.D., director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center
  • Art Maurer, past president of the Rochester chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
  • Jennifer Green-Wilson, Ed.D., assistant professor at SUNY Brockport
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
