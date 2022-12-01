Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 1, 2022
First hour: URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments
Second hour: What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:
- Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Aekta (Andrea) Miglani, M.D., medical director and vice chair of operations for emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health
- Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health
Then in our second hour, you can now buy hearing aids over the counter. The non-prescription devices are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Who should pursue this option? How can you fit yourself for a hearing aid? When should you visit a professional? Our guests help us answer these questions and more:
- Gregory Horton, Au.D., director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center
- Art Maurer, past president of the Rochester chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
- Jennifer Green-Wilson, Ed.D., assistant professor at SUNY Brockport