Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 1, 2022

First hour: URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

Second hour: What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids

We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:



Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Aekta (Andrea) Miglani, M.D., medical director and vice chair of operations for emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health

Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, you can now buy hearing aids over the counter. The non-prescription devices are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Who should pursue this option? How can you fit yourself for a hearing aid? When should you visit a professional? Our guests help us answer these questions and more: