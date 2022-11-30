Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

First hour: Discussing the state of medical aid in dying in New York

Second hour: Why do we give?

What options do New Yorkers have for end-of-life care if they have serious illnesses? Medical aid in dying has been authorized in ten states and Washington, D.C., but not yet in New York. Legislation is pending in Albany. A representative from an organization called Compassion and Choices will be in Rochester tomorrow to discuss medical aid in dying. We discuss the current state of the issue and what New Yorkers need to know with our guests:



Corinne Carey, senior New York campaign director for Compassion and Choices

Rev. Dr. Richard Gilbert, minister emeritus for First Unitarian Church

Then in our second hour, research shows Americans plan to spend less on gifts -- and buy fewer gifts -- this holiday season. Inflation is cited as the biggest factor in that decision. The research also shows Americans plan to donate less to charity this year. This hour, we have a conversation about why we give, and about what thoughtful gift giving looks like with the current state of the economy. Our guests: