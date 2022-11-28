Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 28, 2022

First hour: Is artificial intelligence the future of customer service?

Second hour: How games can be used to help people learn about different religions and cultures

Frontier Airlines has dropped its customer service line in favor of a chat bot, social media, and other text-based methods of communicating. As reported by NPR on Saturday, a company spokesperson said that "the airline found that most customers preferred communicating through online channels." As a consumer, what do you prefer? The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to handle customer service issues is on the rise. What are the benefits and drawbacks? And what does it mean for the future of the industry? We discuss these questions and more with our guests:



Sean McKay, president of Site Hub

Rajendran Murthy, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Management Information Systems (MIS), Marketing, and Analytics in the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Rich Pulvino, vice president and director of corporate communications at ESL Federal Credit Union

Sevin Yeltekin, Ph.D., dean of the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, how can we use games and other interactive activities to better understand how our neighbors and friends celebrate different cultural and religious holidays? Local religion experts and game designers are using games as a way to teach people about religious legal codes and philosophies. How does it work? We explore it with our guests: