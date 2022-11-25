Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 25, 2022

First hour: "Best of the Best 2020: Towards a Better World"

Second hour: "Best of the Best 2020," continued

"Best of the Best" is an annual ode to audio storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through the full breadth of what’s possible in stories made from sound. The first hour of the program showcases three of the winning stories from the 20th annual Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. Host Palace Shaw guides listeners through the journeys of three individuals who are each working to right wrongs, improve lives, and build a better world for themselves and their communities.

Then in our second hour, three more winning stories from the 20th annual Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. In their own way, each of these stories explores the messiness of the mind, the body, and being a person. Host Palace Shaw takes listeners through this hour of audio, and goes behind the scenes to interview award-winning producer Allison Behringer.

