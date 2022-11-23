Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

First hour: The team from NeuroGenesis on new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, and bringing their work to Rochester

Second hour: New words in the dictionary in 2022

More than two million people across the globe live with multiple sclerosis (MS). While there is no known cure, researchers are developing and improving therapies to treat it. Researchers at a company called NeuroGenesis are among those doing that work. Originally based in Israel, NeuroGenesis now calls Rochester home. The company's therapy uses a patient's own stem cells to target and regenerate areas of the body damaged by neurodegenerative diseases like MS and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The therapy is still in the trial stage, but data from small studies show positive results. This hour, we have a conversation about new medical therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, about bringing new businesses to Rochester, and more. Our guests:



Tal Gilat, CEO of NeuroGenesis

Andrew Goodman, M.D., professor of neurology, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center, and chief of the Neuroimmunology Division in the Department of Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Rami Katz, COO of Excell Partners, and board member for NeuroGenesis

Dennis Kessler, entrepreneur, Edward and Agnes Ackley Clinical Professor of Entrepreneurship, and director of entrepreneurship at the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester

Dan Jacobson, patient with progressive multiple sclerosis who was treated with the NeuroGenesis therapy

Then in our second hour, it's one of our favorite traditions: discussing new words added to the dictionary! Both Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary have added hundreds of new words to their lists this year. Put down your "dumbphone;" it won't help you with our 'new words' quiz. Besides, you can "pwn" on your own. We discuss the new words and how language evolves with our guests: