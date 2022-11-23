Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 24, 2022

First hour: "Turkey Confidential" from the Splendid Table

Second hour: "My Life as a Wild Turkey" and more

We have special programming for you on this Thanksgiving holiday.

In the first hour, it's "Turkey Confidential," the Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. Featured guests:



Claire Saffitz, YouTube star, and author of "Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence: A Baking Book"

Rick Martinez, cohost of the "Borderline Salty" podcast, and author of "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico"

Jesse Sparks, host of "The One Recipe" podcast, and senior editor at "Eater"

Then in our second hour, world-renowned naturalist Joe Hutto subject of the Emmy winning BBC documentary "My Life As a Turkey," discusses how he became a wild turkey mother in the hammocks of Florida. Plus, fourth-generation pilot Eric Walden gives a play-by-play of the ninja-like moves of the wild turkey—mid-air. And, the once-scorned bronze-feathered turkey is making a comeback, with the help of organic, free-range farmers like Paul Kelly. Also, Jay Sullivan sends his students off to Thanksgiving break with a poem about a young engineer’s ingenuity and of course, a turkey. Later in the show: With Good Reason takes a look at the indigenous perspective of a Thanksgiving table. Anton Treuer, author of "Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask," shares how he and his family give thanks. Plus, Minnesota chef Sean Sherman gives us a taste of pre-contact American Indian cuisine.